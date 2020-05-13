12327 W Sonnet Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully furnished long-term (12 months) Sun City West Rental. Move in and enjoy the formal living and dining room. Sunny family room with exit to the large lanai. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Master with walk-in closet, en-suite bath and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom with walk-in closet. Hall bathroom with large soaking tub. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Room for hobbies and crafts. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Large yard with fruit trees.



Owner pays for garbage collection; tenants pay for rec cards and all other utilities. Tenants keep the yard, sidewalk and driveway free of weeds, citrus fruit, debris and leaves. Owner pays for landscape trimming.



Age restricted community and one tenant must be at least 55 years old. Owner will consider small dogs only.