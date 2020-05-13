All apartments in Sun City West
12327 W Sonnet Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

12327 W Sonnet Dr

12327 West Sonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12327 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully furnished long-term (12 months) Sun City West Rental. Move in and enjoy the formal living and dining room. Sunny family room with exit to the large lanai. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Master with walk-in closet, en-suite bath and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom with walk-in closet. Hall bathroom with large soaking tub. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Room for hobbies and crafts. Two car garage with storage cabinets. Large yard with fruit trees.

Owner pays for garbage collection; tenants pay for rec cards and all other utilities. Tenants keep the yard, sidewalk and driveway free of weeds, citrus fruit, debris and leaves. Owner pays for landscape trimming.

Age restricted community and one tenant must be at least 55 years old. Owner will consider small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

