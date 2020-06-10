12318 W FIREBIRD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is an age restricted Community. At least one occupant of the home must be age 55 or older. Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Home that was expanded with a large Arizona Room off the Living Room. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and dual vanity sinks. Kitchen has newer white appliances and a built in microwave. Breakfast room just off the kitchen. Inside laundry room and washer and dryer is included. Nice covered patio area to enjoy the backyard that has fruit trees. This is a very clean home located in the Sun City West adult community.