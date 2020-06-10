12318 W FIREBIRD Drive

12318 West Firebird Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Sun City West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an age restricted Community. At least one occupant of the home must be age 55 or older. Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Home that was expanded with a large Arizona Room off the Living Room. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet and dual vanity sinks. Kitchen has newer white appliances and a built in microwave. Breakfast room just off the kitchen. Inside laundry room and washer and dryer is included. Nice covered patio area to enjoy the backyard that has fruit trees. This is a very clean home located in the Sun City West adult community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
