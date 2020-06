Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

500 Rodeo Road Available 06/17/20 HOUSE- WEST SEDONA - THUNDER MOUNTAIN VIEWS - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOT JUST FULL OF CHARM ON THE INSIDE, BUT ALSO FEATURES FABULOUS VIEWS, A WRAP AROUND DECK AND A PARK-LIKE YARD WITH LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND WATER INCLUDED!

THE LIVING ROOM OFFERS A CATHEDRAL CEILING WITH LARGE EXPOSED BEAMS AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. jUST OFF THE LIVING ROOM IS AN OFFICE WITH A BUILT IN DESK. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A BED FOR USE AS A BEDROOM, IF YOU CHOOSE.

THE WELCOMING KITCHEN INCLUDES A LARGE EAT IN AREA, ANOTHER WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN SHELVING. CHEFS WILL LOVE THE NEW 5 BURNER GAS STOVE, ISLAND, POT RACK, FUNCTIONAL CABINETS AND LARGE PANTRY.

GREAT VIEWS FROM MASTER BEDROOM AND ALSO DIRECT ACCESS TO THE DECK, A HUGE WALKING CLOSET, AND BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS.

THERE IS ALSO A NICE SECOND BEDROOM AND FULL BATH WITH A TUB.

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE A NICELY LOCATED HALF BATH , A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH PULL DOWN IRONING BOARD, CENTRAL VACUUM, TWO CAR GARAGE AND LOADS OF CLOSETS AND A GARAGE STORAGE ROOM. ALL THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN CEDAR RIDGE, JUST UP THE HILL FROM ALL THE STORES AND RESTAURANTS ON STATE ROUTE 89A. SORRY, NO PETS. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.

No Pets Allowed



