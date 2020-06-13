Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sedona
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ with garage

Sedona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Rodeo Road
500 Rodeo Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2528 sqft
500 Rodeo Road Available 06/17/20 HOUSE- WEST SEDONA - THUNDER MOUNTAIN VIEWS - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOT JUST FULL OF CHARM ON THE INSIDE, BUT ALSO FEATURES FABULOUS VIEWS, A WRAP AROUND DECK AND A PARK-LIKE YARD WITH LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Hillside Court
25 Hillside Court, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 SADDLEROCK LANE
5 Saddle Rock Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2168 sqft
5 SADDLEROCK LANE Available 06/15/20 5 SaddleRock Lane Sedona, Az 86336 Beautiful Home with Views in West Sedona - 3BR/2BA Santa Fe style single family home located in the heart of West Sedona in the Saddlerock subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1409 Vista Montana
1409 Vista Montana Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
TOWNHOME - VISTA MONTANTA - 6 MO LEASE - THIS CHARMING SINGLE LEVEL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND FEATURES A ROOF TOP DECK AND COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT WEST SEDONA LOCATION - CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND OTHER CONVENIENCES.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL
65 Red Fox Lane, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2095 sqft
65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
158 Pinon Woods Drive
158 Pinon Woods Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sedona, AZ

Sedona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

