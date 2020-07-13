Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts will boast four different floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5134 sqft
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Indian Cliffs
305 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1795 sqft
305 Indian Cliffs, Sedona, AZ 86336 - This 3BR & 2BA home is located in popular Indian Cliffs subdivision of Sedona. It has great Cathedral Rock views, a private backyard and living area with water feature.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Linda Vista
115 Linda Vista, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2745 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - GATED COMMUNITY - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF FOOTHILLS SOUTH. BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST LAND WHILE ALSO BEING VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL THE WEST SEDONA AMENITIES.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Fritz Drive
90 Fritz Drive, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1978 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - LIGHT AND BRIGHT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH THE LIVING ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN, A COZY WOOD STOVE AND TWO LARGE SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO A NICE PATIO.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10 Cougar
10 Cougar Drive, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
HOUSE - CHAPEL AREA - STUCCO HOME WITH AWESOME RED ROCK VIEWS IN CHAPEL AREA, ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH LARGE LOT (.4 ACRES), OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, FIREPLACE, TRAVERTINE AND WOOD FLOORING.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Rim Shadows Drive
305 Rim Shadows Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8737 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED HOME - WEST SEDONA - GORGEOUS HOME, IN A VERY DESIRABLE PART OF WEST SEDONA. BOASTING 8,737 SQ FT, IN A SERENE SETTING. THIS LUXURY PROPERTY BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SEVERAL HIKING TRAILS.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 MICHAELS RANCH
200 Michaels Ranch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1753 sqft
200 MICHAELS RANCH Available 08/17/20 200 Michaels Ranch Road - Sedona - $2,195/mo - Gorgeous Escape Down Lower Red Rock Loop Road - 3BR/2BA single family home located in the Michael's Ranch subdivision off Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Fairway Oaks Drive
375 Fairway Oaks Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
375 Fairway Oaks Drive Sedona, AZ 86351 - "PROCURE ONLY" 2BR/2BA $1600/mo Charming Duplex located in the Village of Oak Creek that backs up to the Oak Creek Country Club Golf Course. Approx: 970 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Concho Drive
380 Concho Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1701 sqft
380 Concho Drive Available 08/05/20 HOUSE - RED ROCK VIEWS - GREAT HOME, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND RED ROCK VIEWS! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFSET DINING AREA.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
65 Verde Valley School Rd. A-3
65 Verde Valley School Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
Oak Creek Estados Condo - 2/2 Spacious Condo in the Village of Oak Creek Oak Creek Estados Community Swimming Pool spa, club house, tennis court Approximately 1200 sq. ft. 1350.00 per month 1.5 % monthly administration fee 100.00 placement fee 35.

