patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

35 Fritz Drive Available 07/15/20 HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - RED ROCK VIEWS! - SET HIGH ON A HILL WITH RED ROCK VIEWS INCLUDING THUNDER MOUNTAIN!

NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. LIVING ROOM FEATURES WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND ACCESS TO WRAP AROUND DECK TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. BACKYARD HAS NATURAL LANDSCAPING AND PROVIDES A SENSE OF PRIVACY. THIS HOME ALSO OFFERS FULL SIZE LAUNDRY APPLIANCES, PLENTY OF CLOSETS, TWO CAR GARAGE WITH WORKBENCH AND CENTRAL AC. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED.

GREAT LOCATION FOR HIKING, SHOPPING, AND ALL WEST SEDONA CONVENIENCES. PET NEGOTIABLE.

