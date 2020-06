Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking garage

HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA. THE GROUND LEVEL HAS TWO MULTI-PURPOSE ROOMS, LAUNDRY AREA, AND 3/4 BATH. THIS HOME SITS ON A LARGE LOT WITH A GOOD SIZE BACK YARD, A 2-CAR GARAGE PLUS A CARPORT AND RV PARKING. DOG NEGOTIABLE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3297118)