Amenities
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking. Nestled among fruit trees on this quiet street, it's perfect for a retired couple or a growing family. Built in 1984 this 2 bd/2 bath property offers just over 1800 square feet with a 2 car garage included. New finishes throughout the home include a newly redone kitchen, two new bathrooms, new flooring, and new paint. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a brand new washer/dryer set make this a perfect choice.
Available August 1st. Includes basic landscape maintenance, water, sewer, and trash.
Note: Casita in the rear of the home is currently occupied by another tenant and will be during your tenancy (there is a separate driveway entrance for this tenant). The completely fenced front yard is designated for you, the back yard is not included.
Tenant responsible for the following utilities: power (APS), gas (Unisource) and internet/cable.
A cat may be considered (additional deposits are required: $500 refundable; $150 non-refundable)
Refundable security deposit: $2000
Refundable cleaning deposit: $550
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5907265)