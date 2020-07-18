All apartments in Sedona
Find more places like 245 Oak Creek Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sedona, AZ
/
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

245 Oak Creek Blvd.

245 Oak Creek Boulevard · (928) 282-6969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sedona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 245 Oak Creek Blvd. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking. Nestled among fruit trees on this quiet street, it's perfect for a retired couple or a growing family. Built in 1984 this 2 bd/2 bath property offers just over 1800 square feet with a 2 car garage included. New finishes throughout the home include a newly redone kitchen, two new bathrooms, new flooring, and new paint. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a brand new washer/dryer set make this a perfect choice.

Available August 1st. Includes basic landscape maintenance, water, sewer, and trash.

Note: Casita in the rear of the home is currently occupied by another tenant and will be during your tenancy (there is a separate driveway entrance for this tenant). The completely fenced front yard is designated for you, the back yard is not included.

Tenant responsible for the following utilities: power (APS), gas (Unisource) and internet/cable.

A cat may be considered (additional deposits are required: $500 refundable; $150 non-refundable)

Refundable security deposit: $2000
Refundable cleaning deposit: $550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have any available units?
245 Oak Creek Blvd. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have?
Some of 245 Oak Creek Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Oak Creek Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
245 Oak Creek Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Oak Creek Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. offers parking.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have a pool?
No, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Oak Creek Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Oak Creek Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 245 Oak Creek Blvd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336

Similar Pages

Sedona 2 BedroomsSedona 3 Bedrooms
Sedona Apartments with ParkingSedona Dog Friendly Apartments
Sedona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ
Kachina Village, AZPayson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity