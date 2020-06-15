All apartments in Sedona
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive

225 Scenic Drive · (928) 282-6969
Location

225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 225 Scenic Drive · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5134 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout room, and pool as well as a casita on site. Located on the 179 corridor between Uptown and the Village of Oak Creek the home is minutes from shopping, dining, world class hiking and biking, but is nestled within a gated community at the end of a cul-de-sac offering unprecedented privacy. Incredible views adorn the property with nearly 270 degrees of view as you stand off the back patio. The residence includes a 4,620 square foot main residence and 514 square foot guest house.

Entering this incredible home you'll find a fully stocked gourmet kitchen complete with island and wine refrigerator. Continue into a well appointed dining room and sitting area complete with fireplace. On the main floor as well you'll find the an over-sized master bed/bath suite with a generous walk-in closet and an attached lounge area that could be converted to an additional bedroom if necessary. The lower level include an additional guest bedrooms with en-suite, and incredible entertaining room complete with bar, as well as the piece de resistance: an in home movie theater complete with eight large leather recliners. In the mood to work out? There's an exercise room on site only steps from the beautiful swimming pool that overlooks the rocks.

In addition to the main home, there is a beautiful guest house on-site that features a well appointed kitchen, living room, bed/bathroom & laundry room. Perfect for friends or relatives.

Dog may be considered.
HOA CC&R's stipulate residents must be limited to a related single family and a 6 month rental.

All utilities are included up to $700 per month.
Pool maintenance and Pest control included.
$7,500.00 per month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

