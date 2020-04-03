88 W SUNDANCE Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room. Stainless Steel appliances, water softener,garage cabinets with workbench and sink. . Many more upgrades, come see for your self. Backyard includes stone gas firepit, travertine tileprofessionally designed waterfall, gas grill and gas patio heater. Lots of seating and a great place to enjoy your morning, noon or evening beverages.