All apartments in San Tan Valley
Find more places like 88 W SUNDANCE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Tan Valley, AZ
/
88 W SUNDANCE Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

88 W SUNDANCE Court

88 West Sundance Court · (480) 236-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Tan Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room. Stainless Steel appliances, water softener,garage cabinets with workbench and sink. . Many more upgrades, come see for your self. Backyard includes stone gas firepit, travertine tileprofessionally designed waterfall, gas grill and gas patio heater. Lots of seating and a great place to enjoy your morning, noon or evening beverages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have any available units?
88 W SUNDANCE Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have?
Some of 88 W SUNDANCE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 W SUNDANCE Court currently offering any rent specials?
88 W SUNDANCE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 W SUNDANCE Court pet-friendly?
No, 88 W SUNDANCE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court offer parking?
Yes, 88 W SUNDANCE Court does offer parking.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 W SUNDANCE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have a pool?
No, 88 W SUNDANCE Court does not have a pool.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have accessible units?
No, 88 W SUNDANCE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 W SUNDANCE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 W SUNDANCE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 W SUNDANCE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 W SUNDANCE Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with Gym
San Tan Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity