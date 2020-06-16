All apartments in San Tan Valley
3495 West Belle Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3495 West Belle Avenue

3495 W Belle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3495 W Belle Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
**HUGE home for the Price*!! View, view, view! Back to a park, very quiet and private. A gem in the neighborhood! Spacious home in San Tan Heights! Nice upgrades in all the right places. Granite counter tops! Close to schools and shopping. Great home for families and re-locators. Master bathroom features dual sink vanity and a walk-in closet. The community has many amenities including beautiful family-oriented parks, 19 playgrounds/lots, 2 volleyball and 2 basketball courts, greenbelt areas and over 6 miles of trails & paths!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have any available units?
3495 West Belle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 3495 West Belle Avenue have?
Some of 3495 West Belle Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 West Belle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3495 West Belle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3495 West Belle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue offer parking?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have a pool?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3495 West Belle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3495 West Belle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
