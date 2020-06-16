3495 West Belle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground volleyball court

**HUGE home for the Price*!! View, view, view! Back to a park, very quiet and private. A gem in the neighborhood! Spacious home in San Tan Heights! Nice upgrades in all the right places. Granite counter tops! Close to schools and shopping. Great home for families and re-locators. Master bathroom features dual sink vanity and a walk-in closet. The community has many amenities including beautiful family-oriented parks, 19 playgrounds/lots, 2 volleyball and 2 basketball courts, greenbelt areas and over 6 miles of trails & paths!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.