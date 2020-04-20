32236 N ECHO CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room. breakfast bar. Pantry, Corian counter tops, breakfast nook dining. East West Exposure for beautiful sunsets over the golf course. Great covered patio for outdoor living with views and more views. Master has double sinks and large walk-in shower. Inside laundry complete with washer and dryer. All appliances included in the rental so this is move in ready. 2 car garage and only a short walk to clubhouse, with activities, pool, gym and golf which are all included.