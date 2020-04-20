All apartments in San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

32236 N ECHO CANYON Road

32236 Echo Canyon Road · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room. breakfast bar. Pantry, Corian counter tops, breakfast nook dining. East West Exposure for beautiful sunsets over the golf course. Great covered patio for outdoor living with views and more views. Master has double sinks and large walk-in shower. Inside laundry complete with washer and dryer. All appliances included in the rental so this is move in ready. 2 car garage and only a short walk to clubhouse, with activities, pool, gym and golf which are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have any available units?
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have?
Some of 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road does offer parking.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32236 N ECHO CANYON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
