Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs. This home is close to nearby shopping and the Banner Hospital. Brand High school - Poston Butte. No cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 150.00 prior to move in. Renters insurance is required.