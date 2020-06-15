All apartments in Sahuarita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

667 W. Calle La Bolita

667 Calle La Bolita · (520) 881-0930
Location

667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 667 W. Calle La Bolita · Avail. Aug 11

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3803 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups. Boasting approx 3803 sq ft, this 2 story home also features a dining room, loft area, fireplace, covered patio, 3 car garage, and private fenced yard. In this community, you'll love access to the community pool, lakes, hiking trails, plus the fitness center to enjoy a great work out. 2 Pets are welcome.
Don't miss out, Call today!

Directions: Fr I-19, S on Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, W on Calle La Bolita

Prestige Property Mgmt
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
www.prestigepropertymgmt.com 520-881-0930

(RLNE4141510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have any available units?
667 W. Calle La Bolita has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have?
Some of 667 W. Calle La Bolita's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 W. Calle La Bolita currently offering any rent specials?
667 W. Calle La Bolita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 W. Calle La Bolita pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 W. Calle La Bolita is pet friendly.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita offer parking?
Yes, 667 W. Calle La Bolita does offer parking.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 W. Calle La Bolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have a pool?
Yes, 667 W. Calle La Bolita has a pool.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have accessible units?
No, 667 W. Calle La Bolita does not have accessible units.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 W. Calle La Bolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 667 W. Calle La Bolita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 667 W. Calle La Bolita has units with air conditioning.
