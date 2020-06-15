Amenities
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups. Boasting approx 3803 sq ft, this 2 story home also features a dining room, loft area, fireplace, covered patio, 3 car garage, and private fenced yard. In this community, you'll love access to the community pool, lakes, hiking trails, plus the fitness center to enjoy a great work out. 2 Pets are welcome.
Don't miss out, Call today!
Directions: Fr I-19, S on Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, W on Calle La Bolita
Prestige Property Mgmt
3205 E Grant Rd
Tucson, Az 85716
www.prestigepropertymgmt.com 520-881-0930
