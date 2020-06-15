Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups. Boasting approx 3803 sq ft, this 2 story home also features a dining room, loft area, fireplace, covered patio, 3 car garage, and private fenced yard. In this community, you'll love access to the community pool, lakes, hiking trails, plus the fitness center to enjoy a great work out. 2 Pets are welcome.

Don't miss out, Call today!



Directions: Fr I-19, S on Rancho Sahuarita Blvd, W on Calle La Bolita



Prestige Property Mgmt

3205 E Grant Rd

Tucson, Az 85716

www.prestigepropertymgmt.com 520-881-0930



(RLNE4141510)