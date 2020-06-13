Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:40 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sahuarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2700 sqft
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
13801 South Camino Linio
13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Green Valley Townhouses
1 Unit Available
413 North Calle De Las Profetas
413 North Calle De Las Profetas, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
55 year and older community with GVR. This home is just Immaculate! Beautiful grey color tones throughout! New Cabinets, Counter tops, Window Coverings, Interior Paint and Washer and Dryer included. This home does have GVR.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Green Valley-Desert Meadows
1 Unit Available
61 East La Grosella
61 La Grosello, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1462 sqft
Located in an Active Adult Community (55+) this two-bedroom, two-bath home is available to rent. Ceramic tile throughout the home, making cleaning easier.
Results within 5 miles of Sahuarita

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10473 South Nogales Highway
10473 South Nogales Highway, Summit, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Barrio Nopal
21 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sunkist Acres
1 Unit Available
6314 South Cardinal Avenue
6314 South Cardinal Avenue, Drexel Heights, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1382 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
1810 West Sauvignon Drive
1810 West Sauvignon Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Valstate
1 Unit Available
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1857 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 2 story home that offers plenty of kitchen and dining space & an upstairs loft! Desirable hardwood floors, 2 car garage and nice back yard space! Pets upon owner approval. Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Barrio Nopal
1 Unit Available
7166 South Missiondale Road - 7164-101
7166 South Missiondale Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$716
610 sqft
Contemporary New Apt Complex on the South side of Tucson. Large one bedroom for $716 a month ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. All have a small fenced yard. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sahuarita, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sahuarita that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

