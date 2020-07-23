Apartment List
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ

2 bedroom apartments in Sahuarita are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
58 W Camino Rancho Lucido
58 West Camino Rancho Lucido, Sahuarita, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1576 sqft
Lovely family home, 2 bedrooms + den, 2.5 bathrooms. Den and one bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs, plus laundry room with new washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita

1 Unit Available
Valle Verde
1568 North Pso La Tinaja
1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1071 sqft
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available.

1 Unit Available
Tucson Green Valley
337 S Paseo Cerro
337 Paseo Cerro, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
696 sqft
Cute as can be, this lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in Villas East and is a set back unit. Nicely furnished and makes a wonderful winter retreat. Has a washer and dryer in the outside storage area. This is a 55 and up community.
Results within 5 miles of Sahuarita

1 Unit Available
San Ignacio Ridge Estates
4159 S Via De Febrero
4159 South via De Febrero, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1292 sqft
2 BR 2 Barh House with View - Property Id: 315612 Available July 10 with a 6 month or one year lease with a rent of $1,275 and security deposit of $1,275. Pet and Utility terms below. No smoking.

1 Unit Available
Canoa Ridge
1173 W Vuelta Del Yaba
1173 West Vuelta Del Yaba, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Gorgeous Home Gorgeous Views - This home is located in Age restricted community of Green Valley. It provides you with a double car garage, large driveway, wrap around patios. Several patios. Mountains views that are just breath taking.

1 Unit Available
Green Valley Desert Hills
1609 W Calle Hacienda
1609 Calle Hacienda, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Outstanding Green Valley home in the highly desirable Desert Hills 5 neighborhood featuring 1,700 SqFt.

1 Unit Available
10473 South Nogales Highway
10473 South Nogales Highway, Summit, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
600 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just right off the Nogales Hwy, tucked away in a peaceful area. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances which compliment the white cabinets giving the home a modern feel.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
10 Units Available
Barrio Nopal
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$740
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$765
675 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.

1 Unit Available
Southland Park
961 E Alvord Road
961 E Alvord Rd, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Great location in Southside Tucson. This 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath apartment is newly renovated with fresh painted, has new carpet, updated kitchen, lighting, nice fenced-in backyard, parking, and AC. Water sewer and trash included! This won't last long.

1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Sahuarita, AZ

2 bedroom apartments in Sahuarita are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Sahuarita near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Sahuarita that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

