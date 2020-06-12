/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
13801 South Camino Linio
13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
730 West Paseo Celestial
730 Paseo Celestial, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1817 sqft
Rancho Sahuarita 2 Story Home! All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are Included in the Rent! This is a Popular Floor Plan in the Paseo Celestial area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
663 W Calle Canto Sereno
663 West Calle Canto Sereno, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Remarkable 2 Story, 3 BR, 3bathHome in Saguarita. Built in 2014. Upgrades, high ceiling s, granite counter top, stained cabinets, 2nd floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office.
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14350 S Via Del Moro
14350 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
Lovely spacious home with tons of room! New interior paint, Large covered patio, huge loft area, ceiling fans. Large master suite and so much more!
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tucson Green Valley
1 Unit Available
31 N Las Yucas
31 North Las Yucas, Green Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1838 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home that offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home is centrally located with a 2-car carport. Family room has a beautiful gas beehive fireplace, ceiling fans and kitchen has newer double ovens.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Valstate
1 Unit Available
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive
4810 East Orchard Grass Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1857 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 2 story home that offers plenty of kitchen and dining space & an upstairs loft! Desirable hardwood floors, 2 car garage and nice back yard space! Pets upon owner approval. Please call 520-405-2611 or visit www.rpmpintuc.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7825 S Baja Stone Avenue
7825 South Baja Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Fantastic opportunity to rent a great home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home is in the Vail School District. This home is spacious with over 2100 square feet, home includes 4 bedrooms, an office or den area and large loft or game room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Presidio Ridge
1 Unit Available
3531 W Center Mountain Way
3531 West Center Mountain, Drexel Heights, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 3.5 bedroom 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
5858 S. Park Avenue
5858 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath with Garage on southside - Great floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with private enclosed backyard, two car garage, nice size open kitchen separate dining room area. Large living room and spacious bedrooms.