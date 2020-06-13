Apartment List
AZ
sahuarita
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
800 West Placita Chilpe
800 West Placita Chilpe, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2700 sqft
You are going to fall in Love with this Home, 2 Stories, Granite Counter Tops, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Ovens, Gas Cook Top, Sink in the Island, Huge Walk in Pantry, Coffee Station, Upgraded Expresso Cabinets, Tile Floors, 1 Bedroom and 1 Full

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
718 W Calle Capotasto
718 West Calle Capotasto, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1950 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Rancho Sahuarita. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath includes an upstairs loft that can be used as an extra living space or an office.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
613 West Calle Marojo
613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1760 sqft
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
14350 S Via Del Moro
14350 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Lovely spacious home with tons of room! New interior paint, Large covered patio, huge loft area, ceiling fans. Large master suite and so much more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barrio Nopal
21 Units Available
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$590
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5901 S. Park Ave. - 1208
5901 South Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
848 sqft
Community living for people with Disabilities. Monthly Rent is $720 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath. All utilities are included. Minimum monthly income requirement is $1200 a month.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Canoa Ranch
1 Unit Available
2067 W Demetrie Canyon Drive
2067 West Demetrie Canyon Drive, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1283 sqft
The Property can be furnished or unfurnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sahuarita, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sahuarita renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

