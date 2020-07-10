All apartments in Queen Creek
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
35100 N Bell Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35100 N Bell Rd

35100 N Bell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

35100 N Bell Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/720733104e ----
Beautiful views from this 3.2 acre property in Queen Creek. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home with horse privileges. This is country living at its best - with lots of space and privacy but still close enough to the city. Inside there is an enclosed front room that offers more space and a back patio view great views! The house offers new Pex water lines and new electrical lines through out. Home is cooled with a swamp cooler and two window a/c\'s.
$1150 rent*
$1150 deposit
$50 monthly pet rent, per horse.
$100 admin fee
$40 per adult application fee.

Mountain Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35100 N Bell Rd have any available units?
35100 N Bell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 35100 N Bell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
35100 N Bell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35100 N Bell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 35100 N Bell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd offer parking?
No, 35100 N Bell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35100 N Bell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd have a pool?
No, 35100 N Bell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd have accessible units?
No, 35100 N Bell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 35100 N Bell Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35100 N Bell Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35100 N Bell Rd has units with air conditioning.

