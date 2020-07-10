35100 N Bell Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/720733104e ----

Beautiful views from this 3.2 acre property in Queen Creek. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home with horse privileges. This is country living at its best - with lots of space and privacy but still close enough to the city. Inside there is an enclosed front room that offers more space and a back patio view great views! The house offers new Pex water lines and new electrical lines through out. Home is cooled with a swamp cooler and two window a/c\'s.

$1150 rent*

$1150 deposit

$50 monthly pet rent, per horse.

$100 admin fee

$40 per adult application fee.



Mountain Views