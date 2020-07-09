All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 34011 N. Danja Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
34011 N. Danja Dr.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

34011 N. Danja Dr.

34011 N Danja Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34011 N Danja Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Queen Creek Ranchettes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single level Queen Creek property with great curb appeal and 3-car garage! Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, separate living and family rooms, brand new carpet & open kitchen with island. Master suite includes private bath with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Can't beat this location in popular San Tan Heights community! PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have any available units?
34011 N. Danja Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have?
Some of 34011 N. Danja Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34011 N. Danja Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
34011 N. Danja Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34011 N. Danja Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34011 N. Danja Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 34011 N. Danja Dr. offers parking.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34011 N. Danja Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have a pool?
No, 34011 N. Danja Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have accessible units?
No, 34011 N. Danja Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34011 N. Danja Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34011 N. Danja Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 34011 N. Danja Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College