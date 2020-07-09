34011 N. Danja Dr.

Amenities
Single level Queen Creek property with great curb appeal and 3-car garage! Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, separate living and family rooms, brand new carpet & open kitchen with island. Master suite includes private bath with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Can't beat this location in popular San Tan Heights community! PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.