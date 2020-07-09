34011 N. Danja Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single level Queen Creek property with great curb appeal and 3-car garage! Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, separate living and family rooms, brand new carpet & open kitchen with island. Master suite includes private bath with double sinks, separate tub/shower & walk-in closet. Can't beat this location in popular San Tan Heights community! PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.