23555 S 201ST Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM 4 CAR GARAGE RANCH IN DESIRABLE TERRA RANCH WITH OVER 7,000 SQ FT UNDER ROOF. HOME HAS BEEN CUST0M DECORATED THROUGHOUT. GRAND ENTRY WAY & FORYER, 10' CEILINGS. GRANITE IN KITCHEN WITH 42' CHERRY CABINETS, PANTRY, CENTER ISLAND & PASS THRU COUNTER TO GREAT ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS GOURGOUS SNAIL SHOWER, JET TUB, GRANITE AND HUGH WALK-IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM MST. BR, GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN TO TROPICAL OASIS BACKYARD WITH OVER $75K IN PEBBLE SHEEN POOL/WATERFALL & LANDSCAPING. 51X14 COVERED PATIO WITH SURROUND SOUND. 20' TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. !!!!TRUELY A SHOWCASE HOME!!!!!ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS.