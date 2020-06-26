All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:38 AM

21991 E VIA DEL ORO --

21991 E via Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

21991 E via Del Oro, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Quality home in wonderful golfer's paradise community (Las Colinas Golf Course)and close to the spectacular array of shopping and commercial activity nearby. Home was recently decorated and features practical hard surface flooring in main rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features newer stainless refrigerator, abundant cabinets and the huge serving counter is a dream. Breakfast/dining room is a delight. Enjoy pebble tech pool or choose community pool for a change of scene. Brand new washer/dryer will have you on Cloud 9. Peaceful, quiet street and area with the best that Queen Creek has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have any available units?
21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have?
Some of 21991 E VIA DEL ORO --'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- currently offering any rent specials?
21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- pet-friendly?
No, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- offer parking?
No, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- does not offer parking.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have a pool?
Yes, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- has a pool.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have accessible units?
No, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 21991 E VIA DEL ORO -- does not have units with air conditioning.
