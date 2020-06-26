21991 E VIA DEL ORO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Quality home in wonderful golfer's paradise community (Las Colinas Golf Course)and close to the spectacular array of shopping and commercial activity nearby. Home was recently decorated and features practical hard surface flooring in main rooms and new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features newer stainless refrigerator, abundant cabinets and the huge serving counter is a dream. Breakfast/dining room is a delight. Enjoy pebble tech pool or choose community pool for a change of scene. Brand new washer/dryer will have you on Cloud 9. Peaceful, quiet street and area with the best that Queen Creek has to offer.