All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21680 E. Via Del Rancho.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21680 E. Via Del Rancho
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

21680 E. Via Del Rancho

21680 East via Del Rancho · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
The Villages at Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

21680 East via Del Rancho, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
21680 E. Via Del Rancho Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Great room floorplan with eat in kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining area off kitchen. All bedrooms, the loft and laundry room are upstairs. Master bedroom with balcony. Golf course lot with private fenced pool. Covered patio, 3 car tandem garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5743001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have any available units?
21680 E. Via Del Rancho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have?
Some of 21680 E. Via Del Rancho's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21680 E. Via Del Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
21680 E. Via Del Rancho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21680 E. Via Del Rancho pet-friendly?
Yes, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho is pet friendly.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho offer parking?
Yes, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho offers parking.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have a pool?
Yes, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho has a pool.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have accessible units?
No, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have units with dishwashers?
No, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21680 E. Via Del Rancho have units with air conditioning?
No, 21680 E. Via Del Rancho does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College