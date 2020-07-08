Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

21680 E. Via Del Rancho Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Great room floorplan with eat in kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining area off kitchen. All bedrooms, the loft and laundry room are upstairs. Master bedroom with balcony. Golf course lot with private fenced pool. Covered patio, 3 car tandem garage. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5743001)