21302 S 202nd Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This home is located in the prestigious community of Victoria! Modern & updated it boasts many desirable features: Upgraded features throughout carpet and beautiful tile in all the traffic and living area, tons of cabinets space with gourmet kitchen, alarm is wired and ready for tenant to set up, high speed connections for internet for each room, soft water system! GOURMET KITCHEN with many cabinets + GRANITE counter-tops, over-sized island, walk-in pantry & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The home features a casita with its own private entrance! Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants & the entertainment district! Schedule your showing today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.25%