All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21302 S 202nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21302 S 202nd Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

21302 S 202nd Street

21302 South 202nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21302 South 202nd Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This home is located in the prestigious community of Victoria! Modern & updated it boasts many desirable features: Upgraded features throughout carpet and beautiful tile in all the traffic and living area, tons of cabinets space with gourmet kitchen, alarm is wired and ready for tenant to set up, high speed connections for internet for each room, soft water system! GOURMET KITCHEN with many cabinets + GRANITE counter-tops, over-sized island, walk-in pantry & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The home features a casita with its own private entrance! Conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants & the entertainment district! Schedule your showing today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 4.25%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21302 S 202nd Street have any available units?
21302 S 202nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21302 S 202nd Street have?
Some of 21302 S 202nd Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21302 S 202nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
21302 S 202nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21302 S 202nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street offer parking?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street have a pool?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street have accessible units?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21302 S 202nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21302 S 202nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21302 S 202nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College