All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21131 East Lords Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21131 East Lords Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:43 PM

21131 East Lords Way

21131 East Lords Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21131 East Lords Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Queenland Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 1500 sq. feet of living space. Located in exciting Queen Creek, just a short distance from all the shops, restaurants and downtown QC. Situated on a the end of cul-de-sac street, close to the park in the Queenland Manor community. Spacious open concept living room/dining and adjoining kitchen w/ large center island and lots of cabinets plus access to the covered patio and rear yard w/mature trees. A split floor plan features a separate master bedroom which features a bay window, large bath w/separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. Plus 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on opposite side of the home. Laundry/mud room w/ W/D hook ups and a roomy 2 car garage. Priced at $1400.00 +4% tpt/fee. Deposit is $1400.00 + 1 x lease admin fee of $150.00. Dog friendly for 1/one dog w/owners ok and $400.00 deposit. Applications are $55.00 per applicant age 18+ renterswarehouse.com. Schedule a showing at 480-462-6683.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21131 East Lords Way have any available units?
21131 East Lords Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21131 East Lords Way have?
Some of 21131 East Lords Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21131 East Lords Way currently offering any rent specials?
21131 East Lords Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21131 East Lords Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21131 East Lords Way is pet friendly.
Does 21131 East Lords Way offer parking?
Yes, 21131 East Lords Way offers parking.
Does 21131 East Lords Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21131 East Lords Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21131 East Lords Way have a pool?
No, 21131 East Lords Way does not have a pool.
Does 21131 East Lords Way have accessible units?
No, 21131 East Lords Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21131 East Lords Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21131 East Lords Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21131 East Lords Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21131 East Lords Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsQueen Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Queen Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College