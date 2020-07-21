21131 East Lords Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 1500 sq. feet of living space. Located in exciting Queen Creek, just a short distance from all the shops, restaurants and downtown QC. Situated on a the end of cul-de-sac street, close to the park in the Queenland Manor community. Spacious open concept living room/dining and adjoining kitchen w/ large center island and lots of cabinets plus access to the covered patio and rear yard w/mature trees. A split floor plan features a separate master bedroom which features a bay window, large bath w/separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet. Plus 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath on opposite side of the home. Laundry/mud room w/ W/D hook ups and a roomy 2 car garage. Priced at $1400.00 +4% tpt/fee. Deposit is $1400.00 + 1 x lease admin fee of $150.00. Dog friendly for 1/one dog w/owners ok and $400.00 deposit. Applications are $55.00 per applicant age 18+ renterswarehouse.com. Schedule a showing at 480-462-6683.