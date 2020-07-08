All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO --

20915 East via Del Rancho · No Longer Available
Location

20915 East via Del Rancho, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
***JUST LISTED***LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ....Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable community of Villages at Queen Creek. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large living room right off kitchen with vaulted ceilings expanding throughout home. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have any available units?
20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have?
Some of 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- currently offering any rent specials?
20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- pet-friendly?
No, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- offer parking?
Yes, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- offers parking.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have a pool?
No, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- does not have a pool.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have accessible units?
No, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO -- does not have units with air conditioning.

