20915 E VIA DEL RANCHO

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

***JUST LISTED***LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ....Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable community of Villages at Queen Creek. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large living room right off kitchen with vaulted ceilings expanding throughout home. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!