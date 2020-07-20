20553 West Victoria Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Six-Bedroom Corporate Home with Heated Pool in Chandler



This CHBO certified executive home in Chandler is over 4,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms while the others share the bathroom. There is also a wet bar and a half bath downstairs. A heated pool is also available in the winter months. All but one of the bedrooms feature a king-size bed for the best relaxation possible. The last bedroom is outfitted with two queen beds. The luxurious home also has a three-car attached garage and smart televisions in every bedroom along with the family room.



This Chandler corporate housing is located in Ray Ranch Estates near many companies including Arizona State University, Intel Corp, State Farm, Wells Fargo, Avnet, Honeywell, and Microchip Technology. There are several close by hospitals including Banner Desert, Banner University and Chandler Regional Medical Center. For those with children, there is a wide selection of public and private schools to choose from. This home is located in the thick of it all but is an oasis of solitude among the hustle and bustle. This is one that you need to experience so make sure you consider it for your next trip into Chandler, Arizona.



If youre heading to Chandler for business or pleasure, you may be surprised to see how many activities there are to take part in and how many shops and restaurants there are to explore. This city has the second largest mall in Arizona, Chandler Fashion Center which houses everything from Macys to Barnes and Noble, Dillards, Harkins Theater, and Nordstrom. The city has a population of about 255,000 and is located in south central Arizona. The climate is warm and arid with little rainfall every year.



When it comes to entertainment and sports, youll never be bored when staying in your Chandler corporate housing. You can visit the Commemorative Air Force Museum or the Arizona Railway Museum to get a feel for the history of the area