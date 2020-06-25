All apartments in Queen Creek
19938 E MAYBERRY Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

19938 E MAYBERRY Road

19938 East Mayberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

19938 East Mayberry Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Great Single Level Home! Fresh Paint. Courtyard entry. Open Floor Plan with a great room and a formal dining room. Fireplace. Big Kitchen with island and dining area. Eat in Kitchen. Wood Tile Floors. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Master has separate tub and shower. Four Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Covered Patio. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Close to Power Road. Walking distance to downtown Queen Creek. Close to shopping, golf, 202 and the 24. Tenant responsible for yard care and pest control. One year lease. Prefer June 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have any available units?
19938 E MAYBERRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have?
Some of 19938 E MAYBERRY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19938 E MAYBERRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
19938 E MAYBERRY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19938 E MAYBERRY Road pet-friendly?
No, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road offer parking?
Yes, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road offers parking.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have a pool?
No, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road does not have a pool.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have accessible units?
No, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19938 E MAYBERRY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19938 E MAYBERRY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
