19938 E MAYBERRY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Great Single Level Home! Fresh Paint. Courtyard entry. Open Floor Plan with a great room and a formal dining room. Fireplace. Big Kitchen with island and dining area. Eat in Kitchen. Wood Tile Floors. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Master has separate tub and shower. Four Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Covered Patio. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Close to Power Road. Walking distance to downtown Queen Creek. Close to shopping, golf, 202 and the 24. Tenant responsible for yard care and pest control. One year lease. Prefer June 1 move in.