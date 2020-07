Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic single-story home in the highly desired Cortina Neighborhood with a Private and Community Pool and spa, close to the 202 Freeway and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. Just under 3,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, an office/den, formal living dining can be used as formal space or 2nd Family Room, Game Room, Office or use your imagination. Huge kitchen, and master suite. No homes behind and an entertainer's dream back yard. Don't miss this amazing opportunity.