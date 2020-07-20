Amenities

18546 E Oak Hill Lane Available 07/01/19 Power/Queen Creek. Sossaman Estates. 5 bed, 3 bath, Loft, Pool, Spa, RV gate - Welcome to this gorgeous Sossaman Estates home. This is a large family home with 4325 sq, ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a huge loft. As you enter you will find a beautiful formal living room and dining room with a bar nook. Large great room off the kitchen overlooking the backyard. The kitchen is very large with a huge island, double ovens and an electric cooktop. Walk in pantry and a butlers pantry offer tons of storage. Downstairs features one bedroom and full bathroom. Dual staircases leading upstairs to the master bedroom and 3 more large secondary bedrooms. The huge loft is a great family space. Backyard with tons of patio space and pebble tech pool. North South exposure. 3 car garage. Pool table can convey or be removed. Washer, dryer and fridge included.



