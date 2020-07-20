All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
18546 E Oak Hill Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

18546 E Oak Hill Lane

18546 East Oak Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18546 East Oak Hill Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
18546 E Oak Hill Lane Available 07/01/19 Power/Queen Creek. Sossaman Estates. 5 bed, 3 bath, Loft, Pool, Spa, RV gate - Welcome to this gorgeous Sossaman Estates home. This is a large family home with 4325 sq, ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a huge loft. As you enter you will find a beautiful formal living room and dining room with a bar nook. Large great room off the kitchen overlooking the backyard. The kitchen is very large with a huge island, double ovens and an electric cooktop. Walk in pantry and a butlers pantry offer tons of storage. Downstairs features one bedroom and full bathroom. Dual staircases leading upstairs to the master bedroom and 3 more large secondary bedrooms. The huge loft is a great family space. Backyard with tons of patio space and pebble tech pool. North South exposure. 3 car garage. Pool table can convey or be removed. Washer, dryer and fridge included.

To view call: Brittney 480-703-4580
Apply online www.arizonaeliteproperties.com

(RLNE4938116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have any available units?
18546 E Oak Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have?
Some of 18546 E Oak Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18546 E Oak Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18546 E Oak Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18546 E Oak Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18546 E Oak Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18546 E Oak Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
