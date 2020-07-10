All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001

18459 East Aubrey Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18459 East Aubrey Glen Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath 3086 sq ft in Queen Creek, Just Listed Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: SOSSAMAN ESTATES

Don't delay stop by as see this home is perfect. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 3086 sqft home located in the very desirable Sossaman Estates community. Home has been extremely well taken care of. The floor plan is one of the best I have ever seen every inch is very usable. Loft is situated upstairs right outside secondary bedrooms for a perfect kids wing.The office down stairs looks out the backyard and has glass double doors for a wide open feel. Grass make it really nice place to hang out with friends and enjoy the back yard. Huge 3 car garage will give you plenty of room to park your vehicles and any toys you might have. This home really is very nice and should definitely be on your list to see. More...

Cross Streets: POWER & OCOTILLO Directions: POWER NORTH FROM OCOTILLO TO SPYGLASS BLVD EAST TO 185TH PLACE SOUTH TO AUBREY GLEN WEST TO HOUSE.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5102967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have any available units?
18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 offer parking?
Yes, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 offers parking.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have a pool?
No, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 does not have a pool.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18459 E Aubrey Glen Rd 21047772 - Location 001 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQueen Creek Apartments with Balcony
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College