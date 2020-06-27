18420 E. Oak Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Car Garage! Grass Backyard! - Welcome home to this single story floor plan with a formal living and dining room for added entertaining space. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and an island for additional seating. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet and separate tub and shower. The additional 3 bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy. Outside you will find mature landscaping, fruit trees and grass. Home also includes a 3 car garage with built in cabinets and a water softener. Must see!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1775

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1775

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1775 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



