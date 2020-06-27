All apartments in Queen Creek
18420 E. Oak Hill Lane

18420 East Oak Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18420 East Oak Hill Lane, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Car Garage! Grass Backyard! - Welcome home to this single story floor plan with a formal living and dining room for added entertaining space. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and an island for additional seating. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet and separate tub and shower. The additional 3 bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy. Outside you will find mature landscaping, fruit trees and grass. Home also includes a 3 car garage with built in cabinets and a water softener. Must see!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1775
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1775
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1775 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE3325990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have any available units?
18420 E. Oak Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18420 E. Oak Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18420 E. Oak Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
