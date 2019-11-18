All apartments in Prescott Valley
8328 East Florentine Road - A

8328 East Florentine Road · No Longer Available
Location

8328 East Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Features:
Bedrooms- 2
Bathrooms- 1
Size-Approx. 865
Pets-neg (no Cats)

Fees:
Application $35.00 per adult over 18-non-refundable
Deposit- same as first month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee- $150.00
Bed Bug Inspection/Administration- $180.00
Pets- If applicable $250.00 per pet

If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.

WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)227-0501

Move in dates are approximate and subject to change!!
We Do Not Rent Properties Sight Unseen.

License: LC662131000
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents: A charming triplex in Prescott Valley.

Features:
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Approx. Sq. Feet: 856
Appliances- Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, ceiling fans
Dogs negotiable with pet deposit(s) No cats.

Fees:
Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Deposit: Same as first month's rent
Rent: First month
Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)
Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (up to 2)

Please visit our website to see more listings or call the office to schedule a viewing.
www.BearCreekPMG.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

