8328 East Florentine Road - A.

If You Would Like To Schedule A Viewing Please Call The Office Or Visit Our Web-Site To See More Listings.
WWW.BEARCREEKPMG.COM
Phone: (928)227-0501
License: LC662131000
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents: A charming triplex in Prescott Valley.
Features:
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Approx. Sq. Feet: 856
Appliances- Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, ceiling fans
Dogs negotiable with pet deposit(s) No cats.
Fees:
Application fee: $35.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Deposit: Same as first month's rent
Rent: First month
Cleaning fee: $150 (non-refundable)
Bedbug/Admin. fee: $180 (non-refundable)
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (up to 2)
Please visit our website to see more listings or call the office to schedule a viewing.
www.BearCreekPMG.com