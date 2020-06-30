8404 S Thorne Mine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Great fully furnished move in ready rental home! All you need is your suitcase and toothbrush! - Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access. Enjoy your lovely morning and evenings on your beautiful back patio overlooking the natural wash. Backyard includes BBQ. Rental comes with internet, basic cable and utilities. Perfect home for the professional who needs short term accommodations! Peak season rent is $2800 Sept- May per month, non peak season $2400 June-August



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3302761)