Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

8404 S Thorne Mine Lane

8404 South Thorne Mine Lane · (480) 639-5433
Location

8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ 85118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Great fully furnished move in ready rental home! All you need is your suitcase and toothbrush! - Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access. Enjoy your lovely morning and evenings on your beautiful back patio overlooking the natural wash. Backyard includes BBQ. Rental comes with internet, basic cable and utilities. Perfect home for the professional who needs short term accommodations! Peak season rent is $2800 Sept- May per month, non peak season $2400 June-August

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3302761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have any available units?
8404 S Thorne Mine Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have?
Some of 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8404 S Thorne Mine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane offer parking?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane has a pool.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8404 S Thorne Mine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
