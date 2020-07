Amenities

2 Bedroom Furnished Home in Fountain of The Sun!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Fully Furnished Home in popular Fountain of The Sun!

available on a monthly basis.

Rental tax is 2.0%

clean fee and insurance fee required.



*** fee to use the facilities please contact agent for details***



55+ Community

Guard Gated Community

Homes Constructed By UDC

Homes Built 1972 – 1987

3,000+ Homes / Patio Homes / Condos

18 Hole Executive Golf Course (Private)

Bar & Restaurant (Rochester’s)

All Single Family Homes are Pet-Friendly

Fitness Center

Heated Swimming Pools (Jacuzzi’s)

Numerous Craft / Hobby, social & Sporting Activities

Pickle Ball – 2 courts



