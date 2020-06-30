Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse guest parking online portal package receiving

Welcome to The SonoranGreat Casa Grande LocationThe Sonoran Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a lovely community of Casa Grande, AZ where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, schools and entertainment.Our two and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. All electric kitchen, cool air conditioning, breakfast bar, dishwasher, extra storage, carpeted floors and walk-in closets are just a few of the standard features you will find. These quality residences are sure to please and inspire!Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a swimming pool, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, easy access to freeways and shopping, children's playground, 24-hour emergency maintenance and more! We love all of your furry friends so be sure to bring them along, however ask about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. Silver Mesa Village Apartments compliments your personal lifestyle and provides convenience for stress free living. Call us today and see why The Sonoran Apartments is the ideal place to call home.