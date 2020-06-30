All apartments in Casa Grande
The Sonoran

344 N Pottebaum Rd · (520) 201-0056
Location

344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sonoran.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to The SonoranGreat Casa Grande LocationThe Sonoran Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a lovely community of Casa Grande, AZ where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, schools and entertainment.Our two and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. All electric kitchen, cool air conditioning, breakfast bar, dishwasher, extra storage, carpeted floors and walk-in closets are just a few of the standard features you will find. These quality residences are sure to please and inspire!Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a swimming pool, beautiful landscaping, covered parking, easy access to freeways and shopping, children's playground, 24-hour emergency maintenance and more! We love all of your furry friends so be sure to bring them along, however ask about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. Silver Mesa Village Apartments compliments your personal lifestyle and provides convenience for stress free living. Call us today and see why The Sonoran Apartments is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (2 Bedroom); $300 (3 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Liability Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sonoran have any available units?
The Sonoran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Grande, AZ.
How much is rent in Casa Grande, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sonoran have?
Some of The Sonoran's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sonoran currently offering any rent specials?
The Sonoran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sonoran pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sonoran is pet friendly.
Does The Sonoran offer parking?
Yes, The Sonoran offers parking.
Does The Sonoran have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sonoran offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sonoran have a pool?
Yes, The Sonoran has a pool.
Does The Sonoran have accessible units?
No, The Sonoran does not have accessible units.
Does The Sonoran have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sonoran has units with dishwashers.
