Pinal County, AZ
61231 E Flint Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

61231 E Flint Drive

61231 East Flint Drive · (520) 400-0242
Location

61231 East Flint Drive, Pinal County, AZ 85623

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views. This villa has it all - just bring your clothes. Enjoy all the amenities the Ranch has to offer including golf, pickleball, state of the art fitness center, resort swimming pools, classes, entertainment and more! Pets considered in this unit. Villa can be rented for as little as one month or several months, Utilities are paid and are included in the rent. Rental rates vary per season. Current advertised rate is summer rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61231 E Flint Drive have any available units?
61231 E Flint Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61231 E Flint Drive have?
Some of 61231 E Flint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61231 E Flint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
61231 E Flint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61231 E Flint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 61231 E Flint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive offer parking?
No, 61231 E Flint Drive does not offer parking.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61231 E Flint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 61231 E Flint Drive has a pool.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive have accessible units?
No, 61231 E Flint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61231 E Flint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 61231 E Flint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 61231 E Flint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
