61231 E Flint Drive

Almost new!! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views. This villa has it all - just bring your clothes. Enjoy all the amenities the Ranch has to offer including golf, pickleball, state of the art fitness center, resort swimming pools, classes, entertainment and more! Pets considered in this unit. Villa can be rented for as little as one month or several months, Utilities are paid and are included in the rent. Rental rates vary per season. Current advertised rate is summer rate.