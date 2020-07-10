/
apartments with washer dryer
306 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729 GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Paradise Valley luxury estate is the best location & amenity combination!! Recently renovated with no expense spared.
1 Unit Available
4228 E Highlands Dr
4228 North Highlands Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8000 sqft
MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602 Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road
6902 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,680
897 sqft
This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley.
1 Unit Available
5355 E Desert Vista Rd
5355 East Desert Vista Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$10,950
Lease to Own -Rent to Own Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity --PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT! --We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy! --Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right Buyer --Prestigious Paradise Valley Address --Huge Home (6000+ sf) on
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
13 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
9 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
29 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,487
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
43 Units Available
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
23 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$987
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
24 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
18 Units Available
Monterey at Mountain View
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
27 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,159
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
50 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,682
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
10 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,413
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
17 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,279
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
44 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,550
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
6126 N 79th St
6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that
1 Unit Available
8220 E Crestwood Way
8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.
1 Unit Available
Scottsdale Shadows
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407
7820 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1170 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Town Scottsdale! - This condo and community has everything you're looking for! When you enter this completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home you're introduced with a spacious living room filled with natural light.
1 Unit Available
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044
5335 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 - 2044 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in North Scottsdale - "Beautifully furnished, mountain view vacation condo just steps away from Stone Creek Golf Club, great restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scottsdale
4601 N 73RD Street
4601 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry
1 Unit Available
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7301 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium.
1 Unit Available
Scottsdale Shadows
7860 E CAMELBACK Road
7860 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outstanding One Bedroom Furnished Condo in one of a kind community! Amazing Views from 4th floor (top floor) - mountain, water, lush landscape, beautiful sunsets. Spacious and bright, lovingly and tastefully decorated. New King Size Bed.
1 Unit Available
Arcadia Lite
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue
3427 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2322 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home near Phoenix's prestigious Biltmore area! Established, quiet neighborhood, corner lot. Close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to biking & running on canal. Amazing neighborhood restaurants.
