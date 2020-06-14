257 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with gym

Apartment List
1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.

1 of 106

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9322 N 71st Street
9322 North 71st Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5440 sqft
Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8531 N 49TH Street
8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6832 sqft
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues.

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6303 N 33rd St
6303 North 33rd Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
12000 sqft
MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,122
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Scottsdale
27 Units Available
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,399
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1031 sqft
Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
52 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,493
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Camelback Corridor
25 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arcadia
53 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,410
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Arcadia Lite
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Elegant community with gas grills and outdoor dining area, as well as a gym and hot tub. Dogs and cats welcome. Units have fireplaces and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Arcadia Lite
7 Units Available
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1260 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia Lite
14 Units Available
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Located within the Biltmore area, Arcadia Villa in Phoenix, AZ sits close to the stunning Phoenix Mountain Reserve and offers residents recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, bathtub and air conditioning. Amenities include on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,427
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Arcadia Lite
6 Units Available
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,170
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1316 sqft
On-site amenities include walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, pool, gym and stunning mountain views. Close to I-17, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plenty of shopping venues at the Biltmore Mall and Camelback Colonnade.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Arcadia Lite
8 Units Available
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$995
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1173 sqft
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
4741 N Scottsdale Rd # G2000
4741 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1969 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3.5 bath in Safari Drive Condominiums. This vacation rental has it all. High end finishes through out this incredible unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with everything needed to cook a nice meal.
City Guide for Paradise Valley, AZ

"When she was just a girl / She expected the world / But it flew away from her reach / So she ran away in her sleep / Dreamed of para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise" -- From "Paradise" by Coldplay

Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Paradise Valley, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Paradise Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

