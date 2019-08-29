9834 N 48TH Place

Amenities
Spectacular location in Mountain View Estates! Rent this wonderful property in one of the most convenient locations in the valley ! Sought after Paradise Valley, close to everything to make your life easier and things more convenient , stores, restaurants, entertainment, hiking, golfing, the mall, you name it! Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bth property with a large backyard w/grassy area plenty of room to run and play then jump into your refreshing, sparkling pool! This property is move-in ready, very comfortable , pet friendly , surrounded by many other beautiful homes, just bring your furniture and relax like it was your own until you contemplate your next move! All fresh new paint , New carpet, New light fixtures (not pictured here)2 min to Jones-Gordon School. New pictures coming that will show some of the enhancements that have been made to the property. Mountain View Estates is a fantastic and unique community of homes with highly respected architectural design.