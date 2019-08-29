9834 N 48TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular location in Mountain View Estates! Rent this wonderful property in one of the most convenient locations in the valley ! Sought after Paradise Valley, close to everything to make your life easier and things more convenient , stores, restaurants, entertainment, hiking, golfing, the mall, you name it! Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bth property with a large backyard w/grassy area plenty of room to run and play then jump into your refreshing, sparkling pool! This property is move-in ready, very comfortable , pet friendly , surrounded by many other beautiful homes, just bring your furniture and relax like it was your own until you contemplate your next move! All fresh new paint , New carpet, New light fixtures (not pictured here)2 min to Jones-Gordon School. New pictures coming that will show some of the enhancements that have been made to the property. Mountain View Estates is a fantastic and unique community of homes with highly respected architectural design.