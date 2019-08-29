All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

9834 N 48TH Place

9834 North 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9834 North 48th Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular location in Mountain View Estates! Rent this wonderful property in one of the most convenient locations in the valley ! Sought after Paradise Valley, close to everything to make your life easier and things more convenient , stores, restaurants, entertainment, hiking, golfing, the mall, you name it! Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bth property with a large backyard w/grassy area plenty of room to run and play then jump into your refreshing, sparkling pool! This property is move-in ready, very comfortable , pet friendly , surrounded by many other beautiful homes, just bring your furniture and relax like it was your own until you contemplate your next move! All fresh new paint , New carpet, New light fixtures (not pictured here)2 min to Jones-Gordon School. New pictures coming that will show some of the enhancements that have been made to the property. Mountain View Estates is a fantastic and unique community of homes with highly respected architectural design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9834 N 48TH Place have any available units?
9834 N 48TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 9834 N 48TH Place have?
Some of 9834 N 48TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9834 N 48TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9834 N 48TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9834 N 48TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9834 N 48TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place offer parking?
No, 9834 N 48TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9834 N 48TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 9834 N 48TH Place has a pool.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9834 N 48TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9834 N 48TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9834 N 48TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9834 N 48TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
