9440 N 57TH Street

Vacation Rentals like this don't come along often. This is one of the best golf lots in the town of Paradise valley. Single level home, with a great split floor plan. Huge ceiling height throughout. Large kitchen and eating area, Five full bedrooms with ensuites and additional two queen sofabeds in the entertainment area Sleeps 14 -16 total. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Oversized air conditioned / heated 3 car garage, 2 of which will be set up as an entertainment center.* Central Vac* Built-in BBQ* Pebble finish pool* Low maintenance landscape* The golf and mountain views are absolutely stunning* Rental dates are approximate since there is a full remodel underway.