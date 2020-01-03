All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

9440 N 57TH Street

9440 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9440 North 57th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Vacation Rentals like this don't come along often. This is one of the best golf lots in the town of Paradise valley. Single level home, with a great split floor plan. Huge ceiling height throughout. Large kitchen and eating area, Five full bedrooms with ensuites and additional two queen sofabeds in the entertainment area Sleeps 14 -16 total. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Oversized air conditioned / heated 3 car garage, 2 of which will be set up as an entertainment center.* Central Vac* Built-in BBQ* Pebble finish pool* Low maintenance landscape* The golf and mountain views are absolutely stunning* Rental dates are approximate since there is a full remodel underway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 N 57TH Street have any available units?
9440 N 57TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 9440 N 57TH Street have?
Some of 9440 N 57TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9440 N 57TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9440 N 57TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 N 57TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9440 N 57TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 9440 N 57TH Street offers parking.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 N 57TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9440 N 57TH Street has a pool.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9440 N 57TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9440 N 57TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 N 57TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9440 N 57TH Street has units with air conditioning.

