Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:18 PM

9322 N 71st Street

9322 North 71st Street · (480) 788-9660
Location

9322 North 71st Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living. Split floorplan w/ master suite, den/office & fitness room on one side & 3 guest suites on the other side, each w/ their own walk in closets & en suite bathroom. Chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, opens to family room w/ wet bar & built in entertainment center. Custom cabinetry, cherry wood planked flooring, granite & marble throughout. Backyard oasis features mature landscape, heated pool & spa, north south facing tennis court & guest house. Guest house features great room, full kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom. Would make a great vacation rental, primary residence or second home! Perfect location-close to dining, shopping, golf, hiking & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

