9322 N 71st Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living. Split floorplan w/ master suite, den/office & fitness room on one side & 3 guest suites on the other side, each w/ their own walk in closets & en suite bathroom. Chef's kitchen featuring granite countertops, opens to family room w/ wet bar & built in entertainment center. Custom cabinetry, cherry wood planked flooring, granite & marble throughout. Backyard oasis features mature landscape, heated pool & spa, north south facing tennis court & guest house. Guest house features great room, full kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom. Would make a great vacation rental, primary residence or second home! Perfect location-close to dining, shopping, golf, hiking & freeways.