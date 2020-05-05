All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 8523 N 50th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
8523 N 50th Pl
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

8523 N 50th Pl

8523 North 50th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8523 North 50th Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
50TH - BEST VALUE IN PARADISE VALLEY! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 237182

BEST VALUE IN PARADISE VALLEY! Exclusive opportunity to stay in one of Scottsdale's most private & prestigious neighborhoods, surrounded by multi-million dollar mansions and estates yet only minutes away from hundreds of local attractions! Fully furnished home includes a private pool and luxurious outdoor amenities, in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! ** AVAILABLE NOW FOR 1-9 MONTHLY LEASES *** Apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237182
Property Id 237182

(RLNE5727797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 N 50th Pl have any available units?
8523 N 50th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8523 N 50th Pl have?
Some of 8523 N 50th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 N 50th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8523 N 50th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 N 50th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8523 N 50th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl offer parking?
No, 8523 N 50th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8523 N 50th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8523 N 50th Pl has a pool.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8523 N 50th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 N 50th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8523 N 50th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8523 N 50th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College