8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Lush, mature landscaping, hand-laid stone walls, and artistic wrought iron accents line the guest drive of this impressive 5-acre Mediterranean estate. Architecturally designed by Erik Peterson and custom built by Desert Star Construction, this magnificent estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a detached 2-bedroom guesthouse, a free-standing 1,800 square foot fitness facility, a tennis court and more than 25,000 square feet of incomparable Arizona living. Showcasing the very best in home entertainment, this grand estate's lower level is comprised of a private theater with tiered seating, ultra modern music room with pro lighting package, a recording studio and a custom-designed instrument showroom.