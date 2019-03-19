All apartments in Paradise Valley
8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road

8055 North Mummy Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

8055 North Mummy Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Lush, mature landscaping, hand-laid stone walls, and artistic wrought iron accents line the guest drive of this impressive 5-acre Mediterranean estate. Architecturally designed by Erik Peterson and custom built by Desert Star Construction, this magnificent estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a detached 2-bedroom guesthouse, a free-standing 1,800 square foot fitness facility, a tennis court and more than 25,000 square feet of incomparable Arizona living. Showcasing the very best in home entertainment, this grand estate's lower level is comprised of a private theater with tiered seating, ultra modern music room with pro lighting package, a recording studio and a custom-designed instrument showroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have any available units?
8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have?
Some of 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road pet-friendly?
No, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road offer parking?
Yes, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road offers parking.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have a pool?
Yes, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road has a pool.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have accessible units?
No, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8055 N MUMMY MOUNTAIN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
