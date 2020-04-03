6902 E SUNNYVALE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley. Private entrance, patio parking in the backyard, fenced in backyard, full kitchen, dining and living area with washer and dryer in unit. Amenities include water, sewage, satellite dish, internet - $100.00 cap electric/power usage per month. Only a few short minutes away from upscale restaurants and shopping. Immediate move-in, just bring your suitcase.