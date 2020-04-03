All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6902 E SUNNYVALE Road

6902 East Sunnyvale Road · (602) 810-6711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6902 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This one is a winner ... Perfect vacation rental for 2 or temporary relocation for a professional. Fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath GUESTHOUSE in Paradise Valley. Private entrance, patio parking in the backyard, fenced in backyard, full kitchen, dining and living area with washer and dryer in unit. Amenities include water, sewage, satellite dish, internet - $100.00 cap electric/power usage per month. Only a few short minutes away from upscale restaurants and shopping. Immediate move-in, just bring your suitcase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have any available units?
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have?
Some of 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6902 E SUNNYVALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road does offer parking.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have a pool?
No, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6902 E SUNNYVALE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity