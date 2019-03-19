6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to your personal resort surrounded by Paradise Valley & Scottsdale's most private & prestigious neighborhood! Breathtaking views and Camelback Mountain Preserve scenery at it's best!This is one of the most private homes in the valley sitting on over 1 acre of manicured grounds with large pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue grill, lounge chairs and multiple outdoor sitting & dining areas! The home is fully furnished and has everything you will need to have an amazing stay (linens, towels, cooking items, etc). The chef's kitchen featuring Alder cabinetry, granite surfaces and gas cook-top looks out to Camelback Mountain! Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!