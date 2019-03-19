All apartments in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley, AZ
6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane
6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

6819 East Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Paradise Valley
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6819 East Hummingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to your personal resort surrounded by Paradise Valley & Scottsdale's most private & prestigious neighborhood! Breathtaking views and Camelback Mountain Preserve scenery at it's best!This is one of the most private homes in the valley sitting on over 1 acre of manicured grounds with large pool, Jacuzzi, barbecue grill, lounge chairs and multiple outdoor sitting & dining areas! The home is fully furnished and has everything you will need to have an amazing stay (linens, towels, cooking items, etc). The chef's kitchen featuring Alder cabinetry, granite surfaces and gas cook-top looks out to Camelback Mountain! Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6819 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
