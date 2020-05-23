All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

6634 E Horseshoe Rd

6634 East Horseshoe Road · No Longer Available
Location

6634 East Horseshoe Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
LUXE PARADISE VALLEY RETREAT - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274596

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This new build is located in Paradise Valley on over an acre lot! Offering 4 bed/4.5 bath and 5,334 square feet in the main house of refined minimal modern design...This home is sure to impress! Modern minimalist design with open concept is available in highly desirable area of Paradise Valley with walking distance to shopping and dinning plaza! Spacious gourmet kitchen fully stocked with breakfast bar and wet bar! The backyard is truly a resort retreat with 40 foot pool, fire pit, outdoor dining and grill! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274596
Property Id 274596

(RLNE5760405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have any available units?
6634 E Horseshoe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have?
Some of 6634 E Horseshoe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 E Horseshoe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6634 E Horseshoe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 E Horseshoe Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd offer parking?
No, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd has a pool.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have accessible units?
No, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6634 E Horseshoe Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6634 E Horseshoe Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

