6634 E Horseshoe Rd

LUXE PARADISE VALLEY RETREAT - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274596
Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This new build is located in Paradise Valley on over an acre lot! Offering 4 bed/4.5 bath and 5,334 square feet in the main house of refined minimal modern design...This home is sure to impress! Modern minimalist design with open concept is available in highly desirable area of Paradise Valley with walking distance to shopping and dinning plaza! Spacious gourmet kitchen fully stocked with breakfast bar and wet bar! The backyard is truly a resort retreat with 40 foot pool, fire pit, outdoor dining and grill! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
