6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr

Location

6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
pool table
hot tub
MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - 5 MINS TO OLD TOWN! - Property Id: 259990

A lavish retreat for the ultimate group getaway, this 6BR/5.5BA Tuscan-style home offers luxury living in the exclusive Paradise Valley neighborhood. The open-concept design offers a fabulous social space for unwinding. Enjoy custom designer furnishings, a large flat screen TV, a pool table, and a poker table. Chefs will adore the gourmet kitchen with full suite of stainless steel appliances. Spend sun-drenched afternoons in the resort-style backyard with sparkling pool, hot tub and fire pit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259990
Property Id 259990

(RLNE5727800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have any available units?
6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have?
Some of 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr offer parking?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr has a pool.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have accessible units?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
