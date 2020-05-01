6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool pool table hot tub

MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - 5 MINS TO OLD TOWN! - Property Id: 259990



A lavish retreat for the ultimate group getaway, this 6BR/5.5BA Tuscan-style home offers luxury living in the exclusive Paradise Valley neighborhood. The open-concept design offers a fabulous social space for unwinding. Enjoy custom designer furnishings, a large flat screen TV, a pool table, and a poker table. Chefs will adore the gourmet kitchen with full suite of stainless steel appliances. Spend sun-drenched afternoons in the resort-style backyard with sparkling pool, hot tub and fire pit!

