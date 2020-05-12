All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6163 N 61ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6163 N 61ST Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:51 PM

6163 N 61ST Place

6163 North 61st Place · (602) 370-6456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6163 North 61st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Finisterre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Positioned on an extremely private & stunning interior lot in the guard-gated & highly desired development of Finisterre - one of the most coveted areas of Paradise Valley, this estate home has a split floor plan with 5 ensuite bedrooms & a separate large office adjacent to the Master bedroom. The car enthusiast will love the ability to store 7 vehicles - 3 oversized garages attached to the house and 4 bays are located by driving down a beautiful privately gated drive w/ views of the lush yard, pool, & tennis court. If you enjoy tennis and/or basketball, there is a recently resurfaced tennis court w/ basketball hoop. After your tennis match, relax with a cold cocktail poolside - A truly stunning & private location. Home is available for lease through October 31st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6163 N 61ST Place have any available units?
6163 N 61ST Place has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6163 N 61ST Place have?
Some of 6163 N 61ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6163 N 61ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
6163 N 61ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6163 N 61ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 6163 N 61ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 6163 N 61ST Place does offer parking.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6163 N 61ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 6163 N 61ST Place has a pool.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place have accessible units?
No, 6163 N 61ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6163 N 61ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6163 N 61ST Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6163 N 61ST Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6163 N 61ST Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity