6163 N 61ST Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Positioned on an extremely private & stunning interior lot in the guard-gated & highly desired development of Finisterre - one of the most coveted areas of Paradise Valley, this estate home has a split floor plan with 5 ensuite bedrooms & a separate large office adjacent to the Master bedroom. The car enthusiast will love the ability to store 7 vehicles - 3 oversized garages attached to the house and 4 bays are located by driving down a beautiful privately gated drive w/ views of the lush yard, pool, & tennis court. If you enjoy tennis and/or basketball, there is a recently resurfaced tennis court w/ basketball hoop. After your tennis match, relax with a cold cocktail poolside - A truly stunning & private location. Home is available for lease through October 31st, 2020