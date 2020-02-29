6038 N 44th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

30k Feb/April 2019 - $15k June/November- Privately gated Paradise Valley transitional home offers premier City Lights, Mountain Views, extremely private side and back yard. Soaring Ceilings, Grand-Staircases showcasing timeless style balusters leading you down to a ballroom like entertaining living area. Boasting organic energy from all directions; from its Wall-of-Glass to its clean-line Travertine flooring, this home is spectacular. You'll discover a bedroom in every direction plus a comfortable and secluded master wing to include its own balcony, viewing Camelback Mountain's Praying Monk, sweeping downtown Phoenix and beyond. Your guest will enjoy plenty of parking by its easy door to door drop off while you may access the kitchen through its easy access garage.