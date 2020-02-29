All apartments in Paradise Valley
6038 N 44th Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:15 AM

6038 N 44th Street

6038 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6038 North 44th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
30k Feb/April 2019 - $15k June/November- Privately gated Paradise Valley transitional home offers premier City Lights, Mountain Views, extremely private side and back yard. Soaring Ceilings, Grand-Staircases showcasing timeless style balusters leading you down to a ballroom like entertaining living area. Boasting organic energy from all directions; from its Wall-of-Glass to its clean-line Travertine flooring, this home is spectacular. You'll discover a bedroom in every direction plus a comfortable and secluded master wing to include its own balcony, viewing Camelback Mountain's Praying Monk, sweeping downtown Phoenix and beyond. Your guest will enjoy plenty of parking by its easy door to door drop off while you may access the kitchen through its easy access garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

